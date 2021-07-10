



Die Europäische Linke fordert einmal mehr das Ende der Blockade gegen Kuba

Von: European Left (13.7.2021)

*** Español abajo *** English below *** Français ci-dessous ***

Die EL fordert einmal mehr das Ende der Blockade gegen Kuba

Angesichts der jüngsten Ereignisse in Kuba, mit Demonstrationen unter dem Slogan „SOS Kuba”, fordert die Europäische Linke die sofortige Aufhebung der Blockade gegen Kuba. Aus Respekt gegenüber der kubanischen Regierung und den Behörden des Landes, mit dem wir solidarisch sind, weisen wir darauf hin, dass seit dem Auftreten der Pandemie die Wirtschafts-, Handels- und Finanzblockade verschärft wurde, was einen eklatanten Angriff auf die Menschenrechte in schwierigen Zeiten darstellt und nur mit der Absicht erklärt werden kann, die Ökonomie der Insel gänzlich zu ersticken.

Erst im Juni dieses Jahres hat die UN-Vollversammlung mit großer Mehrheit gegen die Blockade gestimmt, mit nur zwei Gegenstimmen, jenen der USA und Israels. Dies war das 29. Votum innerhalb der UN gegen die Blockade, aber bisher wurde nichts zu ihrer Aufhebung unternommen.

Die EL fordert die sofortige Beendigung dieser kriminellen Blockade, da sie das größte Hindernis für die Gesundheit der kubanischen Bevölkerung und die Rückkehr zur Normalität darstellt.

Die 243 Maßnahmen, die von der Trump-Administration verhängt wurden und die Aufnahme von Kuba in die Liste der ‚Terrorismus unterstützenden Staaten‘ sind auch unter Biden noch in Kraft, ungeachtet der medizinischen Brigaden, die Kuba – inmitten der Pandemie und der herrschenden Versorgungsengpässe im eigenen Land – in betroffene Länder entsandt hat und ungeachtet der kostenlosen Zurverfügungste­llung seiner Impfstoffe. Das kubanische Volk hat es nicht verdient, dass imperialistische Mächte sich in seine Angelegenheiten einmischen und ihm mit der Blockade inmitten der Pandemie – die u.a. zu einem Engpass bei der Versorgung mit Medikamenten und Energie geführt hat – das Leben erschweren.

Daher fordert die EL einmal mehr das Ende der Blockade und dass es Sache der kubanischen Männer und Frauen ist, über ihr gegenwärtiges und künftiges Leben unter normalen Bedingungen zu entscheiden – niemand muss ihnen diese Entscheidung abnehmen.

*** ES ***

El pie pide una vez más el fin del bloqueo contra Cuba

El Partido de la Izquierda Europea, ante los hechos acontecidos estos últimos días en Cuba, en forma de manifestaciones con el lema de SOS Cuba, queremos desde el respeto al gobierno de Cuba y a las autoridades de ese país hacia los que mostramos nuestra solidaridad, señalar que desde la llegada de la pandemia el bloqueo económico, comercial y financiero ha aumentado, en un flagrante ataque a los derechos humanos en tiempos difíciles, que solo se explica bajo el propósito de asfixiar la economía de la isla.

La ONU el pasado mes de junio, votó masivamente contra el bloqueo, con tan solo dos votos en contra, el de EE.UU. y de Israel. Esta es la 29 votación que se produce en la ONU contra el bloqueo, sin que hasta ahora se haga nada contra el levantamiento del mismo.

El PIE exige su inmediata eliminación siendo este bloqueo criminal el principal problema contra la salud y la vuelta a la normalidad de la población cubana.

Las 243 medidas impuestas por la administración de Donald Trump y la inclusión de Cuba en la lista de países patrocinadores del terrorismo adoptada por el gobierno de los Estados Unidos, siguen ahí con Biden a pesar de las brigadas médicas cubanas que solidariamente presta Cuba o de la donación gratuita de sus vacunas a terceros países, haciéndolo con gran esfuerzo en plena pandemia y desabastecimiento del país.

El pueblo de Cuba no se merece las injerencias de las fuerzas imperialistas que lo someten a través del bloqueo a situaciones complejas por falta de medicinas o energía en plena pandemia, entre otras cosas.

El PIE pide una vez más el fin del bloqueo y que sean los cubanos y las cubanas quienes decidan su presente y futuro en condiciones de normalidad, nadie tiene que decidir por ellos y ellas.

*** EN ***

The EL asks once again for the end of the blockade against Cuba

The European Left, in the face of the events that have occurred in recent days in Cuba, in the form of demonstrations with the slogan of SOS Cuba, we want from the respect to the government of Cuba and the authorities of that country towards whom we show our solidarity, to point out that since the arrival of the pandemic, the economic, commercial and financial blockade has increased, in a flagrant attack on human rights in difficult times, which can only be explained for the purpose of suffocating the island’s economy.

The UN last June, voted en masse against the blockade, with only two votes against, the US and Israel. This is the 29th vote that has taken place in the UN against the blockade, so far nothing has been done against its lifting.

The EL demands its immediate elimination, this criminal blockade being the main problem against health and the return to normality of the Cuban population.

The 243 measures imposed by the Donald Trump administration and the inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries sponsors of terrorism adopted by the United States government, are still there with Biden despite the Cuban medical brigades that Cuba or the free donation of their vaccines to third countries, doing it with great effort in the middle of the pandemic and shortages of the country.

The Cuban people do not deserve the interference of the imperialist forces that subject them through the blockade to complex situations due to lack of medicine or energy in the midst of a pandemic, among other things.

The EL asks once again for the end of the blockade and that it be the Cuban men and women who decide their present and future in normal conditions, no one has to decide for them.

*** FR ***

Le PGE demande encore une fois la fin du blocus contre Cuba

Le Parti de la Gauche Européenne, face aux événements survenus ces derniers jours à Cuba, sous forme de manifestations avec le slogan de SOS Cuba, nous voulons du respect au gouvernement de Cuba et aux autorités de ce pays envers qui nous montrons notre solidarité, pour souligner que depuis l’arrivée de la pandémie, le blocus économique, commercial et financier s’est accru, dans une atteinte flagrante aux droits de l’homme en des temps difficiles, ce qui ne peut s’expliquer que dans le but d’étouffer la l’économie de l’île.

L’ONU en juin dernier, a voté en masse contre le blocus, avec seulement deux voix contre, les Etats-Unis et Israël. C’est le 29e vote qui a lieu à l’ONU contre le blocus, jusqu’à présent rien n’a été fait contre sa levée.

Le PGE exige son élimination immédiate, ce blocus criminel étant le principal problème contre la santé et le retour à la normalité de la population cubaine.

Les 243 mesures imposées par l’administration Donald Trump et l’inclusion de Cuba dans la liste des pays parrains du terrorisme adoptée par le gouvernement des États-Unis, sont toujours là avec Biden malgré les brigades médicales cubaines que Cuba ou le don gratuit de leurs vaccins à des tiers pays, le faisant avec beaucoup d’efforts au milieu de la pandémie et des pénuries du pays.

Le peuple cubain ne mérite pas l’ingérence des forces impérialistes qui le soumettent à travers le blocus à des situations complexes dues, entre autres, au manque de médicaments ou d’énergie en pleine pandémie.

Le PGE demande encore une fois la fin du blocus et que ce soient les hommes et les femmes cubains qui décident de leur présent et de leur avenir dans des conditions normales, personne n’a à décider à leur place.