



(DE/EN/ES/GR) Registrierung im EU-WählerInnenverzeichnis / Registration in the EU voters register

Von: Rainer Hackauf (6.3.2019)

(DE / EN / ES / GR)

(DE) Registrierung im EU-WählerInnenver­zeichnis

EU-BürgerInnen, die an den Wahlen teilnehmen wollen, müssen sich bis 12. März im WählerInnenver­zeichnis eintragen lassen. Wenn Du dich in die Europa-Wählerevidenz eintragen lassen möchtest, kannst du das per E-Mail erledigen.

Die beiden Antragsformulare hier (https://www.bmi.gv.at/…sion-4_E.pdf) herunterladen Die beiden Formulare ausfüllen, unterschreiben und einscannen EU-BürgerInnen mit Hauptwohnsitz Wien schicken die beiden Formulare mit einer Ausweiskopie (Reisepass, Personalausweis, Führerschein, …) per E-Mail an: wahl@ ma62.wien.gv.at

Alternativ können die unterschrieben Formulare auch persönlich bei der Gemeinde, in der der Hauptwohnsitz besteht, abgegeben werden. In Wien ist das die zuständige MA 62 (8., Lerchenfelder Straße 4). Eine telefonische Beantragung ist übrigens nicht möglich.

Informationen und Rückfragen dazu auch gerne unter: info@ kpoe.at

(EN) Registration in the EU voters register

Attention! EU citizens are also entitled to vote for the Austrian ballot during the upcoming EU elections

EU citizens that want to make use of their voting rights for the Austrian ballot, have to apply for entry in the voters register by the 12th of March. If you want to do so, you can apply via Email.

Download the two application forms here: https://www.bmi.gv.at/…sion-4_E.pdf (both applications included in this one document) Fill in both applications, sign them and scan them EU citizens with their main residence in Vienna, have to send the filled and signed applications accompanied by a copy of their identification documents (passport, ID, etc) per email to this address: wahl@ ma62.wien.gv.at

Alternatively, you may bring your application ( don't forget your identification documents) to your local township, where you are already registered. For Vienna residents, the service office responsible is MA 62 (8., Lerchenfelder Straße 4)

It is not possible to register via telephone.

For further information and questions please feel free to contact: info@ kpoe.at

(ES) Solicitud de inscripción en el registro electoral de ciudadanos de la Unión Europea

¡Atención! Los ciudadanos de la UE tienen derecho a votar por las candidaturas austríacas en las próximas Elecciones al Parlamento Europeo.

Aquellos ciudadanos de la UE que quieran hacer uso de su derecho al voto a las candidaturas austríacas deben solicitar su inscripción en el registro de votantes hasta el 12 de marzo. Si quieres registrarte, puedes hacerlo por correo electrónico:

Descarga los dos formularios aquí: https://www.bmi.gv.at/…sion-4_E.pdf (ambos formularios están incluidos en este documento). Rellena los dos formularios, fírmalos y escanéalos. Los ciudadanos de la UE con residencia habitual en Viena deben enviar los formularios completados y firmados, acompañados de una copia de documento identificativo (pasaporte, DNI, etc.), a la dirección de correo electrónico wahl@ ma62.wien.gv.at

También puede hacerse la inscripción presencialmente en la localidad en la que se esté inscrito (para lo cual hay que presentar la correspondiente documentación identificativa). Para residentes en Viena, la oficina correspondiente es MA 62 (8., Lerchenfelder Straße 4).

No es posible registrarse por vía telefónica.

Para más información, o si tienes preguntas, no dudes en contactar con nosotros en info@ kpoe.at.

(GR) Εγγραφή στις εκλογικές λίστες

Προσοχή! Στις ευρωεκλογές οι Ευρωπαίοι πολίτες που διαμένουν σε άλλη ευρωπαϊκή χώρα μπορούν να επιλέξουν τη χώρα που επιθυμούν να ψηφίσουν.

Οι Ευρωπαίοι πολίτες που μένουν εδώ και επιθυμούν να ψηφίσουν αυστριακές υποψηφιότητες πρέπει να εγγραφούν ως 12 Μαρτίου το αργότερο στους εκλογικούς καταλόγους. Η εγγραφή γίνεται εύκολα μέσω email. Τι χρειάζεται:

Να κατεβάσετε τα δύο έντυπα αίτησης, που τα βρίσκετε εδώ: (https://www.bmi.gv.at/…sion-4_E.pdf) Τα συμπληρώνετε, τα υπογράφετε και τα σκανάρετε. (https://www.bmi.gv.at/…sion-4_E.pdf) Ευρωπαίοι πολίτες που έχουν την κύρια κατοικία τους στη Βιέννη μπορούν να στείλουν τις δύο αιτήσεις μαζί με σκαναρισμένo διαβατήριο, ταυτότητα ή δίπλωμα οδήγησης (καλύτερα διαβατήριο!) και τα τα στείλουν εδώ: wahl@ ma62.wien.gv.at

Εναλλακτικά μπορεί κάποιος να καταθέσει τα παραπάνω έγγραφα (μην ξεχάσετε να πάρετε μαζί το διαβατήριο!) στο δημοτικό διαμέρισμα (Bezirksamt) που είναι η κύρια κατοικία του. Γι αυτούς που έχουν κύρια κατοικία στη Βιέννη υπεύθυνο είναι και το ΜΑ 62 (8., Lerchenfelder Straße 4).Τηλεφωνική εγγραφή δυστυχώς δεν γίνεται.

Περισσότερες πληροφορίες και ερωτήσεις στο: info@ kpoe.at