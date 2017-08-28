

Antifaschist in Ungarn verhaftet

(10.9.2017)

Attila Vajnai, Vorsitzender der Arbeiterpartei 2006 /munkaspart 2006 wurde am Sonntag, 10. September 2017 verhaftet. Die Verhaftung geschah nicht im Zuge einer politischen Aktion sondern im Zuge eines simplen Aktes der Zivilcourage: Genosse Vajnai versuchte die Polizei zu einer Amtshandlung gegen einen Mann zu bewegen, der auf offener Straße Hitler-Portrais verkaufte. Stattdessen ging die Polizei gegen ihn vor.

Hier die Pressemitteilung der Munkaspart 2006:

Today at 11 o’clock Vajnai Attila, President of the European Left Labor Party 2006 and his partner Krisztina Noé were surprised to see that in Budapest in the middle of the Ghetto on Klauzál Square a man sells pictures of Hitler. Vajnai called on the person to stop it, but he refused to do so. Vajnai called the police to come and intervene, but the Police refused it, because they thought it was not a crime, and the person can continue his activity. Vajnai told the Police on the phone that he was going to write on the sidewalk “Stop Nazism!”. Having heard that the Police came out immediately, and Vajnai was hit down to the ground, his clothes torn, his glasses broken and he was handcuffed. Now he is sitting between 4 policemen, waiting for the ambulance car.

Video Material von der Verhaftung